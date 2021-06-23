The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles gets a gameplay trailer

The Ace Attorney origins compilation game of sorts, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, is hitting Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC in a little more than a month, and after a great E3 showing, Capcom has dropped off a fresh gameplay trailer for the upcoming release.
The new footage dives into the game and the mechanics of the unique courtroom drama adventure as you can see below. Capcom is also rolling out a little “Case Preview” series on social channels providing a glimpse of the different cases.
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – Gameplay Trailer:
Read on for more details and stay tuned for the July 27th, 2021 launch.
In a new trailer released today, Capcom revealed a more in-depth look at the core gameplay and new gameplay mechanics featured in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. The trailer showcased classic Ace Attorney courtroom and investigation sequences while delving into two new gameplay experiences: “Summation Examination” and “Dance of Deduction.” The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will summon players to the courtroom when it releases in North America and Europe on July 27. The game will be available for MSRP $39.99 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam.
In the latest trailer, fans are given a front-seat look at the vibrant world, captivating characters and thrilling gameplay that await them in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. Players will assume the role of an aspiring Japanese attorney named Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an ancestor of the courtroom legend himself, Phoenix Wright. With the help of his legal aid Susato Mikatoba and London’s great detective Herlock Sholmes, Ryunosuke will solve the mysteries behind 10 high-stakes cases set in the late 19th century during Japan’s Meiji Period and England’s Victorian Era.
The series’ core gameplay involving Investigations and Courtroom Battles returns. During Investigations, players will visit the scene of the crime to gather evidence, converse with witnesses and search for clues. In a new addition to the series, Ryunosuke will team up with Sholmes to engage in a show-stopping “Dance of Deduction”. In these new sequences, players are tasked with correcting Sholmes’s outlandish conclusions to uncover the true facts of the case.
The fate of the accused rests in Ryunosuke’s hands during Courtroom Battles. In the courtroom, players must present evidence, question key witnesses and make their case to secure a “Not Guilty” verdict. New to the series is “Summation Examination,” in which players must point out the inconsistencies between jurors’ statements in order to move the case forward.
Today, Capcom also released the first video in its “Case Preview” series on Twitter and other social media platforms. Fans can expect new case previews every week leading up to the game’s launch, with each video highlighting a different case in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is available to pre-order today on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam. Players who purchase the game by Sept. 1, 2021 at 9:59 AM PDT will receive the “From the Vaults” Early Purchase Bonus – a collection of 54 art and music pieces that contains some never-before-released content.