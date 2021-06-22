Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store

Remember when Cyberpunk 2077 launched for previous generation consoles and the performance was so inconsistent and unstable that Sony just removed it from their PlayStation Store storefront entirely? Well it’s back, and just good enough to make the cut now, particularly on the more powerful PS4 Pro and PS5 hardware (via backwards compatibility). Of course CD Projekt Red has still included a disclaimer as seen below just in case.
The real solution for most consoles players is to await the native next generation PS5 and Xbox Series X releases which should happen sometime before the end of 2021.
Grab the PS4 version, for now, right here if you wish.
CD PROJEKT RED today announced that the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 is available for purchase worldwide on the PlayStation Store.
In addition to the game being available on PlayStation 4, anyone who purchases the game can also play it on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Furthermore, a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for the game will be coming in the second half of 2021 — and will be available for all owners of the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077, including both digital and disc. The upgrade will allow the title to take full advantage of the new console’s more powerful hardware.
For more information about Cyberpunk 2077, please visit cyberpunk.net.
* Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD PROJEKT RED further works to improve stability across all platforms. Playing on PS4 Pro and PS5 will provide the best Cyberpunk 2077 experience on PlayStation.