New God of War PS5 title pushed into 2022

We were really hoping that we would hear some good news regarding Sony Interactive Entertainment – Santa Monica Studio’s next-generation God of War title soon… and while we still may, we unfortunately have some disappointing news regarding the release to deal with first.
The next God of War title, which apparently will be called God of War: Ragnarok, has officially been bumped into 2022.
See the announcement in image form, via Twitter and other social channels, below.
We’re holding out hope that Sony may have something to show during the wave of Summer game announcements, but we’ll have to see.