Legend of Mana remake is looking good in the latest media

With the June 24th, 2021 release coming up pretty rapidly, Square Enix sent over a selection of colorful and informative new screens and details for the remake of the 4th Mana installment, Legend of Mana. (originally available for the PS1 back in 2000)
Officially headed to the PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, the redrawn watercolor-esque background visuals and sprites look fantastic as does the new user interface as can be seen in the new gallery of media below.
Check them out and read on.
Legend of Mana screens:
To the delight of long-time fans and newcomers, SQUARE ENIX today showcased new content and assets for Legend of Mana, the remastered version of the fourth installment in the classic Mana series, set to launch on June 24. Legend of Mana will feature a host of new upgrades, including high-resolution graphics, remastered and lovingly redrawn backgrounds as well as an updated UI. Pre-orders for Legend of Mana on the Nintendo Switch system is available starting today at: https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/legend-of-mana-switch/.
In Legend of Mana, new and returning players will step into the shoes of the protagonist, embarking on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, only to discover that the world map is empty. Throughout their adventure, players will encounter multiple stories, a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters in real-time combat and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel, all while experiencing the beloved RPG’s timeless story.
In The Escad Story Arc, players will follow four childhood friends – Escad, Daena, Matilda and Irwin – through the span of their friendships and encounter their conflicting motives in the wake of the Faerie Wars that took place over a decade prior. Additionally, players will join Larc, dragoon of Drakonis in The Dragon Killer Arc as he embarks on a mission to slay the Dragons of Knowledge as well as challenging another dragon, named Sierra.
As players progress through the game, they will also be able to access the orchard in the secluded dell which is inhabited by Trent – an ancient tree who can grow fruits and vegetables used to feed pets, paint golems or alter equipment.
Further details on the remastered visual content revealed for Legend of Mana include:
- Exclusive Equipment– Players can forge one of a kind equipment and also alter existing equipment at the Equipment Smithy. Similarly, once the instrument workshop has been established, it can be used to manufacture enchanted instruments with potency.
- Featured Pets – Players can capture eggs and hatch pet monsters featuring supportive Synchro Effects to help players secure victories in battle. The pets live at the monster corral in the grounds of the player’s home and can quickly be made stronger by sending them out to play the Ring Ring Land mini-game.
- Magical Golems – Golems are magical life-forms that players can collect which have been imbued with the power of Mana and will sustain players in combat. Players can control a golem’s HP, stats, and can equip them with over 50 different offensive and defensive abilities to help defeat enemies in battle.
Legend of Mana will be available digitally for $29.99 on the Nintendo Switch system, the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and PC (STEAM) on June 24. Players who purchase Legend of Mana before July 23 will receive an early purchase reward, including ten avatars and a custom Legend of Mana theme on the PlayStation 4 system or Legend of Mana Wallpaper on PC (STEAM). Additional details on all editions of the game, pre-orders and pre-order bonuses are available at: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/games/legend-mana.