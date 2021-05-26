Xbox Live Gold subscribers get The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, Injustice free for June 2021

The one-two punch of console freebie announcements have arrived, with Sony revealing their PS Plus lineup for June 2021 and now Microsoft as well.
So as an Xbox One and/or Xbox Series X owner, the following titles will hit Xbox Live Gold for free beginning June 1st, 2021: The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, and finally Injustice: Gods Among Us.
Check out the official announcement from Microsoft below via the Xbox News site.
The June Games with Gold lineup is here! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, experience captivating, momentum-based gameplay in The King’s Bird, and choose to save the world or plunge it into disaster in Shadows: Awakening. And for our classic lineup via Backward Compatibility, play a fighting game filled with classic characters in NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, and traditional lines between good and evil amongst your favorite superheroes are blurred in Injustice: Gods Among Us.
Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. So will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass.
The King’s Bird ($19.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30
In this award-winning artistic title, enjoy a seamless platform adventure with physics-based movement. Escape into a world kept secret by a tyrant and discover the truth about your freedom.
Shadows: Awakening ($29.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15
Take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm to consume the souls of long dead heroes. With a gripping storyline and challenging gameplay, find out who is in charge… the demon or the souls that it has devoured?
NeoGeo Battle Coliseum ($9.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15
All the best fighters await you. With a host of original heroes and unique characters that transcend time, unleash this tag-team versus fighter with all your favorite NeoGeo warriors amassed under one roof.
Injustice: Gods Among Us ($19.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30
From the creators of Mortal Kombat, iconic characters from DC Comics such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, clash together in epic battles. With a massive scale and a bold original storyline, see what happens when our greatest heroes become our greatest threat.