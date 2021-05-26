PS Plus members get Operation: Tango, VF5 Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons for June 2021

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers, the next batch of free PS4, PS5 and/or PSVR titles have been revealed.
The June 2021 lineup is looking pretty hot with Operation: Tango (PS5 version only), Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, and last but not least, Star Wars: Squadrons. Not a bad selection at all.
Check out the details for the releases below and at the official PlayStation Blog as well.
Operation: Tango | PS5 version only*
Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you and a friend to join up online** to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. Combine skill sets from different points of view – playing either Hacker or Agent – to overcome asymmetrical challenges, working in tandem with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Note: Operation: Tango requires both players to have access to a working microphone.
Operation Tango will be available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, July 5.
Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown | PS4
Sega’s iconic one-on-one battler gets remade for a new generation by Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. This console exclusive debuts on PlayStation Plus, allowing both VF veterans and newcomers to experience the intense martial arts combat, deep strategy, and intricately balanced gameplay of the groundbreaking 3D fighter in stunning HD. New online features – like custom tournaments supporting up to 16 players and live spectating – join classic modes like Rank Match, Arcade, and VF5’s famously robust Training to deliver the definitive Virtua Fighter experience.
The game will not only be available on PlayStation Plus for about two months – June and July – but it’ll also be releasing on PlayStation Now in June! PlayStation Plus members can enter Virtua Fighter 5’s arenas starting Tuesday, June 1.
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will be available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, August 2.
Star Wars: Squadrons
Master the art of starfighter combat in frenetic multiplayer space dogfights, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi and seen from alternating perspectives of two factions. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. Take control of iconic craft such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, customize loadouts and cosmetics, divert power between weapons, shields and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. You’ll also have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality on PS VR***!
Star Wars: Squadrons will be available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, July 5.
*Benefit not applicable for Operation: Tango on PS4 consoles.
*Online multiplayer requires PS Plus subscription; fees recur until cancelled. Age restrictions apply. Full terms: play.st/PSPlusTerms.
***Please review and follow all safety guidelines for use of PlayStation VR. PS VR is not for use by children under age 12. PS4 or PS5 system, PS VR, and PS Camera are required to experience VR functionality. PS5 console owners require a PlayStation Camera adaptor to use PS VR on the PlayStation 5 console (No purchase required. Visit here for details). For the best PS VR experience on PS5 console, we recommend using a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller.