Nintendo eShop Update – Skate City, Blink: Rogues, CyberHive, Techno Tanks

News

May 6th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


There’s a reasonably sized Nintendo eShop update this week, for once, so it’s not as much of a chore to sort through all the new content hitting the Switch now and in the near future.

A couple of highlights include Skate City, Blink: Rogues, CyberHive, My little fast food booth, Spirits of Xanadu, Techno Tanks and several more.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Skate City – Coast through three iconic locations inspired by real-world skate spots in Los Angeles, Oslo and Barcelona. Pull off realistic tricks with ease and skate just like the pros. There are hundreds of combinations available, including flip tricks, grabs, grinds, spins and manuals. Complete over 100 challenges or chill out and ride at your own pace with Endless Skate. Customize your skater by picking up new deck, trucks, wheels, shoes, hats, glasses, and clothes in the skate shop, then skateboard to an original soundtrack of atmospheric lo-fi beats.

