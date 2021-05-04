Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer starts up on May 11th

With this iteration of Destiny 2 still in full swing, Bungie today released all the info for the next upcoming Beyond Light season known as Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer.
Season of the Splicer will focus on the troublemaking Vex, who have turned off the lights in The Last City (at least for the next few months), and the plan to take them on using new tech. The season, which runs from May 11th through August 24th, 2021 will provide Guardians with new sights and sounds, return us to the original Vault of Glass raid, offer new ways to customize armor via Armor Synthesis, provide brand new weapons to obtain, and all that fun stuff for paid and free players.
Get a look at the trailer and some screens, and more below.
Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer Trailer:
Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer screens:
The Vex have plunged the Last City into an endless night, threatening the safety once found beneath the watchful presence of the Traveler. It is here, bathed in perpetual moonlight, that Ikora reveals the identity of an unlikely ally that may hold the keys to triumphing over this attack.
Mithrax, Kell of the House of Light, leads a small group of Eliksni who wish to be closer to the Traveler. As a Sacred Splicer, he possesses the knowledge needed to combat the Vex technology that ensnares the Last City. There is a bond of Light shared here… will it be enough?
Stored away, deep in the Vault of Glass on Venus is Atheon, Time’s Conflux. No one knows what this Vex is. Guardians must access the Vault, navigate the fractures in space and time, and terminate Atheon before it can become an unstoppable threat.
