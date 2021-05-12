Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expands tomorrow with Wrath of the Druids

It really does feel like it’s been quite a while since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released (our original review here from November 2020), so fans are probably more than ready for a little expansion action for the newest entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
Our review for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids is incoming but in advance of the release Ubisoft dropped off new details and media for the Ireland-set DLC.
Hop on over to YouTube to check out the trailer, and check out the expansion details and some very attractive screens below.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids screens:
Today, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will be available tomorrow across all available platforms. Eivor’s new adventure will have players journey to bewitching and beautiful Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient druidic cult, the Children of Danu. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklore, they will have to make their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while helping Gaelic Kings unify Ireland.
The story starts as Eivor is summoned to Ireland by their long-lost cousin Barid. Quickly they are drafted by the High–King of Ireland Flann Sinna to embark on a perilous journey and unite the warring factions. The intriguing but treacherous Celtic Ireland is a whole new region to explore, including three provinces and the city of Dublin. The expansion also features famous historical landmarks such as the Giant’s Causeway, Tara Hill, Black Pig’s Dyke, Ben Bulben and more.
Developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, Wrath of the Druids brings new features and content to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:
- Accomplish the Royal Demands from the Gaelic Kings to gather resources.
- Claim and conquer the Ring Forts of Ireland, form alliances to dominate the trade routes to build Dublin’s wealth and establish it as the primary seat of commerce
- Trade rare resources and exotic rewards with overseas nations to make Dublin a thriving city.
- Master a brand new type of weapon: the Sickle, a fast and deadly blade that can be dual-wielded.
- Use new abilities and skills like the Viking Salute, the Smoke Bomb Arrow, the Irish Hound Summoning, and the Sickle Combo.
- Battle and defeat new powerful enemies including the Children of Danu, a mysterious cult of Druids; Drengrs; Irish factions; and new mythical creatures.
- Discover a variety of new gear and weapons, and more customization options for Eivor’s longship, horse, raven, tattoos, hair, and settlement decorations.
Playing the expansion does not require to have completed the story arc of the main game. Wrath of the Druids will be accessible once players have reached England and completed one of the first narrative arcs – either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire, which both unlock just after they arrive from Norway. There is no mandatory power level to play Wrath of the Druids.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.* The Wrath of the Druids expansion can be purchased as a standalone for $24.99. Players can also access the expansion through the Season Pass, available now for $39.99 or as part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions.
With development led by Ubisoft Montreal**, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.
For more information about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, please visit assassinscreed.com.