The new LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight video recreates The Joker’s iconic 1989 movie scene

It’s been a little while since we last had an update for Warner Bros. Games and TT Games’ new LEGO Batman title, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, so they thankfully followed up with a fun new cinematic trailer for the title.

The new video, which sorta recreates the familiar 1989 Batman movie scene with The Joker at the Gotham City museum set to Prince’s Partyman track, is a little less dark than the original (of course), but a great scene which many of us here at GA remember when it hit theaters all that time ago!

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight hits the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC on May 29th, 2026. Release timing (which is still stated as 2026) for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will be announced at a later date.

LEGO® Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight – “The Joker, Clown Prince of the Museum” Cinematic:



Warner Bros. Games and DC today revealed a new cinematic from LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, recreating the iconic sequence seen in DC’s Batman (1989) movie in which The Joker takes over the Gotham City museum, turning it into his own personal art gallery. Delightfully reimagined in LEGO form, the fun-filled moment is set against the backdrop of the “Partyman” song by legendary musician Prince, which was famously debuted in the classic film. Developed by TT Games, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is an action-adventure videogame inviting players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the Caped Crusader from origin to legend. Inspired by decades of Batman films, television shows, comic books, and games, this heroic story-led campaign combines DC lore and signature LEGO humor in the ultimate LEGO Batman experience.