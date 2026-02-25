See much more Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Switch 2 Edition and Pokémon Pokopia from Nintendo Treehouse Live

In case you missed the Nintendo Treehouse Live event yesterday, Nintendo went all in on a duo of upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 releases, specifically Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park and Pokémon Pokopia.

For those who want to see what sort of enhanced experience you’ll be getting from Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Nintendo Switch 2, they captured about 30 minutes of video and insights from the Treehouse hosts, and then followed up with almost a solid hour of Pokémon Pokopia details, gameplay and hijinks!

See the video streams below, and set aside some time to appreciate them first of course. Pokémon Pokopia releases on March 5th, 2026 followed by Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park releases March 26th, 2026.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Nintendo Treehouse Live:



Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – Nintendo Treehouse

The Treehouse Live crew tackled challenges in the Toad Brigade Training Camp both solo and in multiplayer and explored some of the many new multiplayer attractions available in Bellabel Park! Talking Flower also joined as a special guest to add some wonder and music.

Pokémon Pokopia – Nintendo Treehouse Live:



Pokémon Pokopia – Nintendo Treehouse: Live | February 2026

Discover how to shape your town in Pokémon Pokopia with a whole assortment of activities, including customizing your look, learning and using different moves, working together with a variety of Pokémon to craft and build, as well as playing with friends in multiplayer.