Marathon’s “Server Slam” open preview kicks off tomorrow with rewards for those who participate

Ah the Technical Stress Test, the way companies get the public to do volunteer work under the guise of being able to access a game early! Well starting tomorrow, Bungie is set to kick off a technical stress test for their upcoming title Marathon. It’s somewhat odd that such a test is happening given the game is coming out in less than eight days on March 5th.

While Bungie are soliciting free labor, the experience will truly be free for players as this test will not require players to be paying members of PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass. I know I’m harping on the whole “free labor thing”, but those who participate or watch streamers playing the game can earn rewards such as following.

Via Gameplay

Complete your first mission: Unlock the Standard Arrival Cache

Standard implants (6x)

Standard Runner shell cores (4x)

Standard weapon chip mods (6x)

Weapons: Overrun and Hardline

Reach Runner Level 10: Unlock the Enhanced Arrival Cache (Green)

Enhanced implants (6x)

Enhanced Runner shell cores (2x for each shell, 12x total)

Enhanced weapon chip mods (4x)

Weapons: Enhanced Magnum and Enhanced Hardline

Reach Runner Level 30: Unlock the Deluxe Arrival Cache (Blue)

Deluxe and Enhanced implants (3x each, 6x total)

Deluxe and Enhanced Runner shell cores (1x each for each shell, 12x total)

Deluxe and Enhanced weapon chip mods (2x each, 4x total)

Weapons: Deluxe Magnum and Enhanced Volley Rifle

Backpack: Enhanced Base Backpack

Via Twitch Drops

Twitch Sponsored Kit , aka Standard in-game loot (Watch for 1 hour)

, aka Standard in-game loot (Watch for 1 hour) Profile Emblem : SMILEYworm (Watch for 1 hour)

: SMILEYworm (Watch for 1 hour) Profile Background : WEAVEworm (Watch for 2 hours)

: WEAVEworm (Watch for 2 hours) Weapon Sticker : GLOWworm (Watch for 3 hours)

: GLOWworm (Watch for 3 hours) Weapon Skin (Style): HMG Twitch Engine (Watch for 4 hours)

Players who want to have their gameplay highlighted by Bungie via their social media should tag their Twitter or TikTok posts with #marathonthegame or upload clips on Bungie’s Discord under the #run-clips channel.

For a full breakdown of what you can expect of the Server Slam, please peruse this Bungie Blog post linked here.

Otherwise Check out Marathon when it comes out on PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 on March 5th.

Marathon’s “Server Slam” screens: