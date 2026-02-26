Nintendo eShop Update – Resident Evil Requiem, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, Scott Pilgrim EX

There’s a jam-packed selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Resident Evil Requiem (along with Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition), Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, Scott Pilgrim EX, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version, The Disney Afternoon Collection, phew, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

