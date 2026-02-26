Nintendo eShop Update – Resident Evil Requiem, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, Scott Pilgrim EX

There’s a jam-packed selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Resident Evil Requiem (along with Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition), Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, Scott Pilgrim EX, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version, The Disney Afternoon Collection, phew, and many others.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Resident Evil Requiem – A new era of survival horror arrives with the latest entry in the acclaimed Resident Evil series. Dive into the action with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and veteran agent Leon S. Kennedy, as both of their journeys and distinct gameplay styles intertwine to create a bone-chilling experience. Choose from different difficulty modes and freely swap between first- and third-person views. Resident Evil Requiem launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 system Feb. 27. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition – Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival and choice in a world forever changed in Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition! Scavenge, build, fight and forge alliances as a Vault Dweller trying to reshape the Wasteland and what remains of civilization. Explore the outcomes of your decisions in a massive open world filled with hundreds of locations, characters and quests. This new edition of the game also includes six official add-ons and over 150 Creation Club items to expand your adventure. Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is now available digitally on Nintendo Switch 2.
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Put your journey on planet Mira into overdrive on Nintendo Switch 2! Explore huge vistas, take on monstrous enemies, and soar the skies in your Skell with framerates up to 60 fps and 4K resolution1 in TV mode. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available now for Nintendo Switch 2. Players who own the Nintendo Switch version of the game can purchase the upgrade pack2 on Nintendo eShop.
- Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version – Recapture the nostalgic feel of the Game Boy Advance system with the Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version games for the Nintendo Switch system! New and returning players can explore the Kanto region and encounter charming Pokémon, reunite with familiar characters and enjoy the classic soundtrack. Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version launch on Nintendo eShop Feb. 27.
- Digital Spotlight:
- 30 Years of Pokémon – Pokémon Day is just one day away on Feb. 27, and this one marks 30 years of the series! To commemorate the occasion, why not revisit some of the games and regions that have defined the world of Pokémon on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2? Embark on a journey in the Galar region in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and roam the wide-open world of the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Experience the nostalgia of the Sinnoh region in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, or take it back to the past and explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership3 can go back even further, with access to classic titles such as Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon – Red Rescue Team and more! Don’t forget to mark your calendars for when Pokémon Pokopia launches on March 5 for Nintendo Switch 2 – pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Arcade Archives 2 ADVENTURE CANOE
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition – Available Feb. 27
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition – Available Feb. 27
- Scott Pilgrim EX – Available March 3
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Achilles Bundle: Legends Untold & Survivor
- Afterplace
- Arcade Archives ADVENTURE CANOE
- Aquamarine: Explorer’s Edition – Available Feb. 27
- Avenue Escape – Available March 4
- Bubble Shot
- Color Mismatch Brain Quiz
- Cryptical Path – Available March 4
- Deathground Simulator
- EGGCONSOLE SUPER COOKS MSX2
- Escape game R00M10
- Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~
- Exit Lab Beginner Level
- Exit Lab Expert Level
- Exit Lab Intermediate Level
- Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix – Available Feb. 27
- Fishing Pro Simulator – Available Feb. 27
- Gas Ratio – Available Feb. 27
- Glowfall Vale – Available Feb. 28
- Golfing Over It with Alva Majo
- HauntedManager
- Highway Roads Racer
- Human Bowling: King Pin
- Island Survival 2026: Craft, Build, Grow
- Jigsaw Realms: Oasis – Available Feb. 27
- Laysara: Summit Kingdom – Available Feb. 27
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered – Available March 3
- Loaders, Inc.
- Loan Shark
- LOZT: Legion of Zombie Terrors
- Magic Sheep
- Meowgic Mix – Available Feb. 27
- Mole Cart Mining – Available March 4
- Monkey in the Zoo
- NemoSphere
- Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death
- Peaceful Fishing Story
- Picronix 2
- Pogui
- POOLS
- Projected Dreams – Available March 3
- Qubic 2025 Bestsellers
- Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy, Collection
- Rina-sama☆Musou ~The Chosen One and the Reign of Madness~ – Available Feb. 27
- Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth
- Royal Vermin
- Sands of Aura
- Snapshot Oddities ! Find What’s Wrong
- Soapy Tales
- Sociable Soccer Champions
- Soulshard – Available Feb. 27
- Tales of Berseria Remastered – Available Feb. 27
- Tiny Garden
- Trials of Olympus
- Trials Of Randoom – Available Feb. 27
- Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist – Available Feb. 27
