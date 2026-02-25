Marvel Games, Konami and Limited Run Games turn the nostalgia dial to the MAX with the Marvel Maximum Collection

What an eventful Hump Day…as out of nowhere Marvel Games, Konami and Limited Run Games have teamed up to re-release a bevy of classic (not some non-classic) Marvel titles from its arcade and retro catalogue.

The MARVEL MaXimum Collection will bring Konami, Data East, Acclaim and LJN developed titles. This includes the 6 player X-Men Arcade game which saw a re-release during the PS3/Xbox 360 era, Captain America and The Avengers (Arcade and home releases), Silver Surfer, Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge, Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage and it’s sequel Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety!

Each game will feature quality of life features such as visual filters, save states and rewind (You’ll need it for Silver Surfer…trust me) and will feature archival content such as packaging, manuals, advertisements as well as a music player to experience the music without having to get into the action.

While there’s no release date revealed, I would urge all you true believers to stay tuned as once we get word of a date we’ll surely share with you all.

The MARVEL MaXimum Collection is expected to be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch.

Now if we can only get Capcom to do such a compilation of their Marvel releases!

MARVEL Maximum Collection | Reveal Trailer



MARVEL MaXimum Collection | Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

MARVEL Maximum Collection screens: