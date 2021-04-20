JAKKS Pacific and Sega team up for new Sonic the Hedgehog Collection toys

Get ready Sonic the Hedgehog fans, Sega and JAKKS Pacific have extended their partnership to produce new merchandise in the Sonic the Hedgehog Collection toy product line.
That means there will new high quality action figures, playsets, vehicles, plushies and more of both classic and modern Sonic and friends.
Check out some product shots below and read on for the announcement.
Sonic the Hedgehog Collection toys:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. today announced a renewal with SEGA of America, Inc. for the Classic and Modern versions of the Sonic the Hedgehog Collection, maintaining JAKKS as one of the franchise’s global partners. JAKKS will design, manufacture, market, and sell Sonic the Hedgehog branded toy product lines worldwide commencing in 2022. This renewed agreement will include rights to produce action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush and other collectibles.
The JAKKS line of Sonic the Hedgehog merchandise seen unprecedented success since its introduction in 2019 with product launches spanning big box retailers in-store and online. The four-inch figures replicating Modern and Classic versions of Sonic were an immediate hit with fans of all ages that were looking for new ways to experience the brand. The introduction of the 2.5-inch figures and Green Hills Zone playset last fall brought all new ways to play and recreate the action of this iconic zone from the video games.
“Our line of Sonic the Hedgehog products consistently hit the mark with retailers and fans, and we are excited to continue to develop innovative toys with SEGA that resonate on a global scale,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “Our Sonic figures, playsets and plush have seen consistent sales growth since our partnership with SEGA began. There is more great product to be introduced for this Fall and for several years to come.”
“JAKKS Pacific has been an integral partner in bringing our vision for unique, high-quality Sonic collectibles to market over the past two years, and we’re ecstatic to expand our partnership them as we enter the next decade of the franchise,” said Alex Gomez, Licensing Director at SEGA of America. “The new collection is sure to bring Sonic fun to new heights with merchandise tied to upcoming projects and will feature the Blue Blur in his Classic and Modern form, with something special for Sonic fans of every generation.”
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. These product lines include best sellers such as Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.