Ambition: A Minuet in Power – PC, Switch gameplay trailer released

The saying goes “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” right? Well if that is the case it looks like pre-revolutionary France is in for a rude awakening in Joy Manufacturing Co.’s Ambition: A Minuet in Power. Lured to Paris by your beau and subsequently abandoned, you play a damsel who isn’t quite distressed. Resolved to not just survive, but to thrive in the city, you will have to ingratiate yourself with the right parties, snub those who will drag you down. Foment or suppress the revolution, reunite with your beau or find a new one, the possibilities are plentiful as your choices will ultimately determine the outcome for yourself and possibly the nation of France. Just make sure the outcome doesn’t involve losing your head! Ambition: A Minuet in Power will be released on PC Spring 2021 and on the Nintendo Switch sometime in Summer 2021.
Ambition: A Minuet in Power – PC and Switch Trailer:
18th century Paris – a city of love, lies and revolution. You are a woman of fashion trying to survive the political turmoil. Date a cast of unforgettable characters. Amass the wealth and respect you deserve. Engage in gossip that can alter the course of history, or lead you to the guillotine.