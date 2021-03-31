The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced version confirmed for June 8th

During their big Blackwood Chapter Preview Event held today, Bethesda had a few things to show off and announce. Sure, we got a look at the next epic chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online… but we also were blessed with the announcement that the next-generation console version of the game, dubbed “The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced” would be rolling out on June 8th, 2021.
The Xbox Series X|S and PS5 update will be free, and will feature a 60fps “Performance Mode” along with a 4K at 30fps “Fidelity Mode”, and include many other enhancements including increased draw distance, speedy loading times, better reflections, textures, lighting, shadows and effects and more bells, whistles and polish.
Get a look at the official Console Enhanced trailer and screens below along with the announcement with plenty of details from Bethesda.
As revealed during our Blackwood Chapter Preview Event, we’re excited to announce The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced, a next-gen version, coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on June 8, 2021. Those who own or purchase The Elder Scrolls Online on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive free access to ESO: Console Enhanced.
ESO: Console Enhanced represents a major leap forward for the game’s performance and visuals on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. To get a full look at all the new features coming to Console Enhanced, check out the ESO website. For now, here’s a brief look at upgrades players can expect this June:
- Next-Gen Performance: Previously, ESO ran at 30FPS on console, but with the next-generation power of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the game will run at a crisp 60FPS while in “Performance Mode.” If you’re looking for a visual feast, enjoy native 4K at 30FPS in ESO’s “Fidelity Mode.”
- Increased Draw Distance: For players who love to admire ESO’s vast beauty, the game’s draw distance has nearly been doubled, allowing a deeper view of the ever-growing world of Tamriel.
- Improved Loading Times: Moving up to next-generation power means loading times on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 have been nearly cut in half on average, enabling console players to remain immersed in ESO’s stunning world with less waiting.
- And MUCH more: ESO: Console Enhanced brings about a number of other changes like improved reflections, shadows, depth of field, ambient occlusion with screen space global illumination, along with updated antialiasing and unlocked textures. For full details, be sure to visit us online.
We’ll have plenty more to share regarding ESO: Console Enhanced in the weeks leading up to launch on June 8, 2021.
Also revealed during the Blackwood Chapter Preview Event, players will expose the daedric plots and tyrannical schemes consuming the region and must discover their connection to the Prince of Destruction and his dreadful plans for Tamriel. Though Blackwood is a standalone story, its events further the overall Gates of Oblivion narrative that will unfold throughout 2021.
Additionally, players can look forward to our all-new Companions System, designed so whether you play single-player or with friends online, you’ll never have to adventure alone again. Unlocked via the Blackwood main storyline, players can choose between two new companions to start with, whose playstyle you’ll define through selecting their gear and leveling up their skills. Each companion has their own personality, likes and dislikes, and unique questlines. Oh, and be careful with your actions as the deeds you perform will influence rapport with your companion.
Looking to explore some new yet very, very familiar lands? Journey back to iconic locations from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, complete with Leyawiin serving as the Blackwood region’s central hub. Beyond its towering walls lies three distinct biomes, filled with the sinister minions of Mehrunes Dagon, the new Rockgrove 12-player Trial, world bosses, public dungeons, Oblivion Portal World Events and rewards.
Players can pre-purchase the Blackwood Chapter through the ESO Store or platform store of their choice. The new Chapter launches for PC on June 1, 2021, and when ESO: Console Enhanced releases on consoles on June 8, 2021. For full patch notes on the upcoming Update 30, remember to keep an eye on our official forums.