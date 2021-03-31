No Man’s Sky Expeditions launches… today

Does Hello Games ever stop working on No Man’s Sky? We’re guessing not since they have yet another pretty significant update launching today across all platforms.
No Man’s Sky Expeditions is an all new game mode described by Hello as a “series of community-focused seasonal adventures”. This unique new mode will have players all begin together on the same planet with the same resources to work through a common set of milestones and challenges to earn rewards including a new jetpack, ship, a weapon and a title (among other things). The mode will evolve over time and seasons, but the first expedition, which is already live, is sounding pretty promising.
Have a look at the trailer below, and read on for additional info from the studio.
No Man’s Sky – Expeditions Trailer:
No Man’s Sky – Expeditions screens:
It’s barely been six weeks since we released our previous update Companions. This introduced pets, and we have loved watching players adopt, ride, and forge relationships with a wide variety of weird and wonderful creatures they find in the universe. On planet, in the Nexus or on community missions, encountering and journeying with other travellers is now just as much about meeting their trusty sidekicks. And those creature friends are going to be good company for what we’ve got coming today in Expeditions.
The Expeditions update introduces an all-new game mode, which will change each season. For the first time we will be starting all players together on the same planet and setting them off on a community expedition. Through the Expedition planner Travellers can embark on a series of milestones, each bringing new challenges… some are simple, others only the most dedicated will reach. Completed milestones unlock gorgeous mission patches to display, and a host of new content that can be accessed across all saves.
If you are a returning player looking for a fresh start, an experienced explorer looking to recapture the awe of your first moments in No Man’s Sky, or a new player wishing to join in a huge community experience – then Expeditions should be a great place to jump in.
An alternative to our four existing Normal, Creative, Survival, and Permadeath modes, it begins a series of community-focused seasonal adventures and will expand, grow and surprise as seasons go on.
In the coming weeks, completing the exploration goals unlocks unique rewards which players can take back into the other game modes. Rewards such as a cool new jetpack, an exclusive ship, weapon, a title are now available… and much, much more. Successful completion of each mission will also unlock one of a large collection of new iconic mission patches to show off.
New expeditions drop players into the game with a collection of technology, customisation, new ships and weapons, providing a glimpse of some of the wild possibilities in the universe. At the end of the season existing expeditions will be converted to normal mode saves allowing play to continue.
Expeditions brings a completely new way to explore the universe together, which will grow and expand just as No Man’s Sky does.
Our journey continues.