Square Enix Presents… a digital showcase on March 18th, 2021

Square Enix is officially jumping about the digital showcase train and has announced a brand new video series focusing on announcements and updates of their currently and soon-to-be available titles.
The premiere episode will run for around 40 minutes and take place on March 18th, 2021 at 10:00am PDT/1:00pm EDT on their Twitch and YouTube channels.
We’ll apparently get info on a new Life is Strange title along with updates for Outriders, Balan Wonderworld, Marvel’s Avengers, some sort of Tomb Raider content, mobile titles and upcoming TAITO games. And hopefully some surprise announcements as well.
Check out the details below and at the official site, and make sure to check out the event in a week or so.
SQUARE ENIX today announced the debut of a new video program called SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS, a series of shows in which the company will reveal new games, updates and news directly to the global gaming community throughout the year. The first show, debuting on March 18 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT on Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, will run approximately 40-minutes and include the world premiere of the next game in the critically acclaimed and award-winning Life is Strange series, featuring an all-new protagonist wielding an exciting new power.
The show will also feature trailers, gameplay videos and announcements for the following:
- Outriders, the high-intensity RPG-shooter set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe, coming out on April 1
- Balan Wonderworld, which arrives on March 26
- The ongoing celebration for the 25th anniversary of TOMB RAIDER
- Marvel’s Avengers, the story-driven, third-person action-adventure game from Crystal Dynamics
- Upcoming action shooter Just Cause Mobile
- New mobile game announcements from the award-winning Square Enix Montréal studio
- A look at a few of the whimsical games from Square Enix sister company TAITO
To receive event updates and other Square Enix news, sign up to become a Square Enix Member; and be sure to subscribe to Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels ahead of the showcase on March 18. Additional information about SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS can be found at: http://www.sepresents.com/.