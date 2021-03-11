Nintendo eShop Update – Crash Bandicoot 4, WRC 9, Freakpocalypse, Chained

There’s quite the diverse list of new Nintendo Switch games hitting the eShop today and this week.
From Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse and Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse, to WRC 9, Chained and Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition…
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe! Buy the digital version and receive the Totally Tubular skins for Crash and Coco upon completion of the second level.
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, Pennsylvania, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back, Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble. Eat brains, possess Punchbowl’s population, build your zombie horde and bring civilization to its knees. Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse will be available on March 16.
- Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse – As Coop McCarthy, all you want to do is make the world a better place. The trouble is: Nobody likes you, school is hard and you can’t even find a prom date. Why exactly is this game called Freakpocalypse? You’ll find the answer by looking at, talking to and touching everything within the Cyanide & Happiness universe. Get ready for a world crammed full of adventure, puzzles and, of course, weirdness.
- Digital Spotlight
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – If this week’s MAR10 celebrations have put you in the Mario spirit, you can continue the Mushroom Kingdom fun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary-themed items have been dispatched to Nook Shopping terminals in-game, so you’re now able to order clothing themed after familiar faces such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Wario. The Super Mushroom and the ? Block can also be ordered as furniture items. You can even use the new Warp Pipe items to travel between locations on your island. Whether you want to make an island tribute to Isle Delfino, or you just want a convenient way to zip around your island with that special Mario panache, these new Warp Pipes should be just the ticket!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Celebrate MAR10 Day this week by saving 35% on select Mario games! Play, create and share the side-scrolling Mario courses of your dreams with the Super Mario Maker 2 game. Or suit up in a sporty outfit and serve up some tennis battles with the Mario Tennis Aces game. Become the master of Mario minigames with the frantic and fun Super Mario Party game, or check into a haunted hotel and rescue Mario in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game. To check out the savings on all these games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/. My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points* on qualifying digital purchases. These deals last until 11:59 p.m. PT on March 13.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Day Without Me
- Alchemist Simulator
- Animal Bomber
- Arcade Archives LEGEND OF MAKAI
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism – Available March 12
- Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG
- Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
- Bloody Bunny, The Game
- Bob Help Them
- Chained
- Doodle Devil: 3volution
- Faircroft’s Antiques: Home for Christmas Collector’s Edition
- Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition
- Forestry – The Simulation
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Available March 16
- Multi Quiz
- NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition
- Pancake Bar Tycoon
- Pinkman+ – Available March 12
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 – Available March 16
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited – Available March 16
- Smash Club: Streets of Shmeenis
- Sokodice – Available March 12
- The Dealer Simulator
- Travel Mosaics 8: Breathtaking Seoul
- Twist & Switch Bundle
- Video Poker Collection
- Visit Once
- WRC 9 The Official Game
* A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.