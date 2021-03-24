Get a look at the new Ultimate Skills in Samurai Warriors 5

Samurai Warriors 5 is deep in development but Koei Tecmo and Omega Force seem excited to show off a set of new powers for players to harness while slicing and dicing through 1,000 enemies.
Dubbed “Ultimate Skills” the powerful new battle abilities can be utilized for offensive, defensive and support reasons, and player can configure up to 4 at a time. The company has also confirmed a slate of additional characters and other abilities as well.
Check out the details and some new screens below. Samurai Warriors 5 will launch on July 27th, 2021 for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Samurai Warriors 5 screens:
KOEI TECMO America and developer Omega Force are excited to announce the latest upgrades to the SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 arsenal, introducing stunning new Ultimate Skills into the exhilarating warfare. The electrifying 1 vs. 1,000 tactical action game is currently under development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Computer Entertainment System (playable on PlayStation 5 via Backward Compatibility), the Xbox One consoles (playable on Xbox Series X|S via Backward Compatibility), and Windows PC via Steam, and is set to launch across North America on July 27, 2021.
SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 takes place inside the Sengoku period, during which an inverted social order extends across Japan. As war rages, several influential figures appear across the country seeking to reign supreme over these turbulent times. Among those figures, the great daimyō, Yoshimoto Imagawa, dispatches his troops to escort the minor daimyo of the neighboring nation – Ieyasu Tokugawa – as a hostage. While everyone is assessing the situation, there is one person watching all of this occur from high above … Nobunaga Oda. SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 begins with Nobunaga, along with his childhood friend Toshiie Maeda, as they make a raid on the Imagawa Army in order to rescue Ieyasu from his captors.
In SAMURAI WARRIORS 5, this and every raid will be complemented by the all-new ability to unleash Ultimate Skill attacks on enemies. Ultimate Skills are incredibly powerful actions that can be used during battle, with players able to equip up to four types of Ultimate Skills at any one time. Ultimate Skill types include the Avalanche, enabling you to thrust your Great Spear into the earth to create a shockwave that stuns nearby enemies; Recuperation, where you can either increase your attack power or defense, or recharge your Musou Gauge; Relentless Storm, where you throw enemies into the air, beat them to a pulp, then bring them down to the ground with a strike from your Great Spear; and Pulse, an Ultimate Skill suited for continuing combos, enabling you to connect Pulse Ultimate Skills and Musou attacks.
In addition, Hyper Attacks return to the battlefield, enabling characters to travel great distance while assaulting enemies. As the Hyper Attack allows you to round up combatants and can be connected to a standard attack, it acts as the perfect starting point for any battle.
Alongside the new battle details, nine characters were also announced to join the fray. These larger-than-life personalities include Kanbei Kuroda, Shikanosuke Yamanaka, Sena, Hanbei Takenaka, Kazuuji Nakamura, Tadakatsu Honda, Toshiie Maeda, Oichi, and Nagamasa Azai. All of the game’s character models have been completely redesigned and re-imagined in a vibrant new style to help showcase the storyline’s Sengoku time period in spectacularly impressive fashion.
