Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons dropping in on June 4th

Fortnite and Nintendo are teaming up once again to drop off an exclusive new Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle for fans to get their hands on.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that those who are interested in the unique blue and yellow Joy-Cons along with the bundled in 500 V-Bucks + download code for a Glider and Pickaxe will have to wait until June 4th, 2021.
Have a look at the product shots below.
Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons:
Reality as we know it will never be the same.
On March 16, Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite launches. The Zero Crisis Finale is right around the corner, promising the most ambitious story cinematic in Fortnite history. When Season 6 begins, witness the explosive conclusion to Agent Jones’ Season 5 mission in the battle royale game that’s taken the universe by storm.
And if you’re playing Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch system, you can squad up and drop in with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle. The Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle includes a uniquely designed blue Joy-Con (L) and a yellow Joy-Con (R) emblazoned with Fortnite banana imagery. It also includes 500 V-Bucks and a download code for an in-game Glider and Pickaxe. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle will be launching June 4, so stay tuned for more information to come.