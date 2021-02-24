Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 kickflippin’ to next-gen consoles, Switch next month

The recently remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (our review here) is officially heading to new platforms in the very near future.
Activision has announced an enhanced next-generation version and free upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in addition to a Nintendo Switch version. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for the PS5/Xbox Series X will retail at $49.99 and push up to 120fps and offer a native 4K mode at 60fps with enhanced visuals all around, better lighting, shadows, textures and effects. The Switch version will take advantage of that platform’s portable features and set gamers back $39.99.
Check out some media, details, and more below. Head on over to the official site and upgrade FAQ for even more info.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – PS5, Xbox Series X screens:
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Nintendo Switch screens:
Skateboard fans get ready to do a kickflip all over again when the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 makes its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26 and lands on Nintendo Switch™ for the first time in 2021. The upcoming, next-gen versions of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will give players a variety of upgrades, such as super crisp 120 FPS at 1080P, native 4K at 60 FPS[1], spatial audio and more, while the game on Nintendo Switch will give fans the chance to ollie with Tony Hawk and the line-up of pro-skaters on-the-go.
As the fastest Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game to sell 1 million units[2], Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is a faithful remaster of the first two iconic games in the franchise, blending all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember from the ‘90s and ‘2000s with new, beautifully recreated levels.
High-fidelity atmospherics will be added to the next-gen upgrade for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. This unique graphical feature will allow players to enjoy the experience of sharper dynamic shadows, reflections and lens flares, as well as enhanced skater textures and more on next-gen consoles.
Digital players can upgrade to the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle with all the added features for an additional $10 SRP. The upgrade includes access to the secret skater Ripper (a.k.a. the infamous Powell-Peralta mascot), retro gear for Create-A-Skater mode, and retro skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen. Additionally, Activision Blizzard, Inc. is giving fans who already own the digital deluxe version of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a next-gen upgrade at no cost (except in Japan) on March 26. See www.tonyhawkthegame.com/upgrade for upgrade details.
Getting to this milestone was no skate in the park. Skateboard icon Tony Hawk requested the help of videogame icon Crash Bandicoot to bring the remaster to new platforms, following the announcement that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would be coming to next-gen platforms and Nintendo Switch on March 12. Crash, whose Bandicoot-branded swag appeared in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 this past November, leveraged his clout in exchange for a personal skating lesson from the original birdman himself, resulting in playful Twitter banter between the two videogame icons.
Pre-orders for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch start today in select territories. To learn more about distinct editions, next-gen feature sets, suggested retail pricing and instructions for installing, visit www.tonyhawkthegame.com/upgrade.