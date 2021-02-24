SNK reveals Team Sacred Treasures for The King of Fighters XV

SNK recently revealed the next trio of fighters confirmed to be coming to The King of Fighters XV roster.
Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami are officially joining forces as a brand new team known as “Sacred Treasures”. Take a look at the profile details, a batch of screens and more below.
CHIZURU KAGURA
Chizuru Kagura is a descendant of the Yata clan, one of three powerful clans entrusted with the Sacred Treasures capable of sealing away “Gaia’s Will”, otherwise known as Orochi. Her fighting style resembles traditional Japanese dancing, while her access to the Kagura Style of Ancient Martial Arts allows her to seal away her opponent’s abilities.
She convinces heirs of the other two clans, Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami, to once again join forces and enter the latest KOF in the hopes of revealing the powers behind the appearance of the being known as Verse and the weakening of the seal on Orochi.
KYO KUSANAGI
Kyo Kusanagi is the heir to the Kusanagi clan and successor of the Kusanagi Style of Ancient Martial Arts. The Kusanagi clan is one of three entrusted with a Sacred Treasure, and thus a cleansing flame resides within Kyo’s very own blood.
Though his biggest rival is Iori Yagami, they are both left with little option but to put aside their differences and team up once again for this latest KOF to hopefully prevent Orochi from resurrecting.
IORI YAGAMI
The Yagami clan is one of three ancient clans entrusted with a Sacred Treasure. As a descendent of this clan, Iori has access to abilities that allow him to tear apart his foes, and powerful amethyst flames granted by his knowledge of the Yagami Style of Ancient Martial Arts.
His ancestors signed a blood-pact with Orochi 660 years ago, sparking a feud with the Kusanagi clan. Despite this, he decides to up-hold his duties as a member of the original sacred clans and joins KOF.
KOF XV – Team Sacred Treasures screens:
See quite a few trailer below as well!
KOF XV｜CHIZURU KAGURA｜Character Trailer #7 (4K) 【TEAM SACRED TREASURES】:
KOF XV｜KYO KUSANAGI｜Character Trailer #6 (4K) 【TEAM SACRED TREASURES】:
KOF XV｜IORI YAGAMI｜Character Trailer #4 (4K)【TEAM SACRED TREASURES】:
KOF XV, which is slated to be released this year, continues the KOF series legacy with its iconic 3 on 3 team battles and different stories/endings for each team. Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi, and Iori Yagami will band together to form Team Sacred Treasures.
Check back soon for more roster announcement too.