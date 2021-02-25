Prepare for the PlayStation State of Play 2021

Sony’s first State of Play event for 2021 is almost here, so get ready to drop what you’re doing and check it out at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET.
The 30 minute, game-focused broadcast will show off around 10 PS4 and PS5 titles (new and updates to already known games it sounds like) hitting the platforms in the somewhat near future from first party studios and 3rd party partners.
Make sure to set a reminder for the event below, and stray tuned for details from the event afterwards.
State of Play | February 25, 2021:
This Thursday, State of Play will serve up new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5. The show is clocking it at 30 minutes or so, give or take. Get ready for new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase.
And a quick note: there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show. We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead.
Be sure to tune in on Thursday, February 25 at 2:00pm Pacific Time / 5:00pm Eastern Time / 10:00pm GMT!