Nintendo eShop Update – Blue Fire, Haven, Bubble Bubble Ocean, Skyforge

There’s a heck of a lot of new digital wares available on the Nintendo eShop this week, which certainly is not out of the ordinary.
A couple of potential releases worth considering include Blue Fire, Haven, Bubble Bubble Ocean, Skyforge, Flying Hero X, Lost Lands: Dark Overlord, My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Blue Fire – Embark on an extraordinary journey through the desolated kingdom of Penumbra and discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items. Along your adventure, slash your way through daunting adversaries, roam across mysterious and abandoned regions, leap through deadly traps and ultimately master the art of movement.
- Haven – Yu and Kay have escaped to a forgotten planet. Play the two lovers settling in an unknown world. Immerse yourself in a romantic, role-playing space adventure, the saga of two lovers trying to stay together against all odds. Survive together, glide over the plains, camp, restore the planet and fight if you have to. Staying together is all that matters. Play solo or go co-op with a special someone.
- A Golden Opportunity – For a limited time, you can earn up to 600 My Nintendo Gold Points – twice the normal amount – when you purchase select digital games through Nintendo eShop, Nintendo.com (where available) or participating retailers.* Eligible games include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, among others! Get started by visiting https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gold-points.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives HALLEY’S COMET
- Bubble Bubble Ocean – Available Feb. 6
- Byakko-tai Samurai Boys
- Conarium
- Daylife in Japan – Pixel Art Jigsaw Puzzle
- Digerati Best Sellers
- Flying Hero X
- Football Cup 2021
- G-MODE Archives29 ZANAC
- Glittering Sword – Available Feb. 5
- Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption – Available Feb. 9
- Hexagon Defense – Available Feb. 9
- Jumping Stack Ball – Available Feb. 5
- Kowloon High-School Chronicle
- Lost Lands: Dark Overlord
- My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS – Available Feb. 9
- NUTS
- Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest
- Silver Chains
- Skyforge
- Space Blast Zom A Matching Game
- Station Manager
- Urban Street Fighting – Available Feb. 6
- Turrican Flashback
