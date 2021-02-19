Neverending Nightmares review for Nintendo Switch

Also on: PS4, PS Vita, PC
Publisher: Infinitap Games
Developer: Infinitap Games
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: M
I last played Neverending Nightmares nearly five years ago, when it first came out on the Vita and PS4. I don’t remember it all that well, but I know that I wasn’t a huge fan. Now that the game has been released again, however, this time on the Switch, I wondered whether my impression would be any different.
Short answer: nope.
I mean, that’s more or less my longer answer, too. Even though I haven’t thought about the game in years, I’m struck by how similar my reaction is today as it was back in 2016.
The good news about that is it means Neverending Nightmares game is still every bit as unsettling as it was the first time I played it. The visuals still look like they sprang from the mind of someone like Edward Gorey or Charles Addams, all black and white and creepy, with the occasional bits of red to really make the goriest bits stand out. Likewise, there’s not much of a score to speak of, but the game does a phenomenal job of using little sound cues to increase the tension. From an aesthetic perspective, this game does everything right.
Unfortunately, the same — still — can’t be said for its actual gameplay. I know that Neverending Nightmares is trying to convey the OCD feelings of its creator, but that doesn’t make it any more compelling as you walk around a creepy house, die, and wake up again to do it all over again. The game may not be long, but between the repetitive gameplay and the main character’s incredibly slow gait, it feels like it drags on forever.
Obviously, if you’re just interested in a game for its atmosphere, none of that matters — and to be sure, Neverending Nightmares has atmosphere in spades. If you want something more than creepy visuals and sounds, however, be aware that this isn’t it.
Infinitap Games provided us with a Neverending Nightmares Switch code for review purposes.