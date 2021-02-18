Nintendo eShop Update – Capcom Arcade Stadium, P5 Strikers, Dynos & Ghosts

Happy Nintendo eShop Update day! Thanks to the Nintendo Direct event yesterday, Nintendo has a few surprises to check out this week for the Switch.
Some of those include Capcom Arcade Stadium, Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY demo, Persona 5 Strikers, Cathedral, Dynos & Ghosts ,Curse of the Dead Gods, Glam, Boom Blaster and quite a bit more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Capcom Arcade Stadium – Dozens of Capcom’s most beloved arcade classics are on Nintendo Switch as part of Capcom Arcade Stadium. Rewind gameplay, adjust game speed or difficulty, and select from a variety of display options to relive that sweet arcade goodness. Get 1943 – The Battle of Midway for free, then purchase game packs or the standalone Ghosts ‘n Goblins add-on to build your collection.
- Persona 5 Strikers – Join the Phantom Thieves and strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges… Reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis!
- Curse of the Dead Gods – Your desire to seek untold riches, eternal life and divine powers leads to this accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps and monsters. Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again. Delve deeper again. Defy the malignant deities that linger in this place. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts – fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes and worse. Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable. Corruption builds in you with every step – encourage or ignore it, but each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword.
- Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (working title) Demo – Recently announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, this new tactical RPG from SQUARE ENIX is launching for Nintendo Switch in 2022 … but you can try out a free demo for the game now!
- Digital Spotlight
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – There’s never been a bigger cast of characters or a better time to jump into the ultimate brawl! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features a giant lineup of video game icons duking it out in fierce battles that take place across dozens of signature locations from throughout gaming history. It also includes more than 1,000 music tracks from classic gaming franchises, cementing its legacy as the ultimate tribute to gaming’s past and future. Plus, with the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 DLC, which can be purchased for $29.99, you’ll also get access to Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft and Sephiroth from the FINAL FANTASY series, as well as the recently announced Pyra/Mythra and two more yet-to-be announced fighters as they release. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available in Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- A Golden Opportunity – For a limited time, you can earn up to 600 My Nintendo Gold Points – twice the normal amount – when you purchase select digital games through Nintendo eShop, Nintendo.com (where available) or participating retailers.* Eligible games include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, among others! Get started by visiting https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gold-points.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
- Arcade Archives THUNDER CROSS
- Astrologaster
- Black Jack World Tour
- Boom Blaster – Available Feb. 19
- Cape’s Escape Game 2nd room
- Cathedral
- Crazy Oce
- CROSSBOW: Bloodnight – Available Feb. 20
- Doom & Destiny Advanced – Available Feb. 19
- Dry Drowning – Available Feb. 22
- Dynos & Ghosts – Available Feb. 23
- Glam
- Johnny Bonasera Full Season – Available Feb. 23
- Knight’s Retreat
- Offroad Mini Racing – Available Feb. 20
- Persephone
- PUSS! – Available Feb. 19
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
- Ski Jump Challenge – Available Feb. 20
- Speed Limit
- Thomas Was Alone
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on 3DS: