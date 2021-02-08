Final Fantasy XIV Online – Endwalker coming to PS5, PS4, PC for Fall 2021

Square Enix recently had quite a few announcements to make for their successful ongoing MMO RPG Final Fantasy XIV Online.
In addition to showing off the next big expansion for the game, Endwalker, Square Enix officially announced a PS5 version as well. The next-generation upgrade will hit open beta on April 13th, 2021 (which coordinates with Patch 5.5) and will feature “significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support” and more.
Final Fantasy XIV Online – Endwalker, which is the 4th expansion, will include multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, large new areas, battle system updates, an assortment of new challenges, new crafter and gatherer content, and much more.
Have a look at screens/art and trailers below, alongside a trio of trailers teasing the expansion and the new Sage character, and showing off the PS5 version.
Final Fantasy XIV: ENDWALKER Teaser Trailer:
Final Fantasy XIV – PS5 Version Overview:
Final Fantasy XIV: ENDWALKER Sage Reveal:
Final Fantasy XIV: ENDWALKER Online screens:
SQUARE ENIX today unveiled Endwalker, the highly anticipated fourth expansion pack for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, the award-winning MMO with over 20 million registered players.
Scheduled to release fall 2021 for PC, the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 4 and Mac, Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together.
Endwalker made its debut during the first-ever “FINAL FANTASY XIV Announcement Showcase” as Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida presented a stunning new trailer which set the stage for this next chapter in the FINAL FANTASY XIV Online epic. The trailer is available here: https://youtu.be/7-bkJ2ZoW6k
During the showcase, Yoshida also revealed the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, scheduled to launch into open beta on April 13, 2021. The PlayStation 5 version will feature numerous upgrades from the PlayStation 4 version, including significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support and more. Players whose FINAL FANTASY XIV Online service account has a registered license for the PlayStation 4 version may download and play the PlayStation 5 Upgrade Version at no extra cost at the start of the open beta period, while new players can experience the game on the PlayStation 5 through the Free Trial. The full version of the game will be available on PlayStation 5 following the conclusion of the open beta.
A trailer highlighting the PlayStation 5 version’s features is available here: https://youtu.be/L7ZEkdtTp8o
The new expansion will bring an abundance of new features, including multiple new jobs, an increased level cap, vast new areas, updates to the battle system, a variety of new challenges to overcome, as well as crafter and gatherer content. At the showcase, details on much of the new content and features were announced for Endwalker:
- Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!
- New Jobs: Sage and more – A first look at the Sage in action can be seen here: https://youtu.be/ASTGVJLBX14
- Level Cap Increase from 80 to 90
- Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han.
- A New Tribe: the Arkasodara
- New threats, including Anima.
- New Dungeons
- New High-Difficulty Raid: Pandæmonium
- Secrets Revealed in a New Alliance Raid Series
- New Small-scale PvP Mode
- An Additional “Trust” System ally: Estinien Wyrmblood
- A New Residential District: Ishgard
- Updates to the Gold Saucer
- Relaxing Fun in Island Sanctuary
- New Gear and Crafting Recipes
- Expanded Horizons via the Data Center Travel System
New threats await, including the fearsome Anima
Fans can look forward to more information on Endwalker at the FINAL FANTASY XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021, scheduled for May 14-15, 2021. This fully digital Fan Festival event will be streamed free of charge on the official FINAL FANTASY XIV channels.
Having recently announced 20 million total registered players, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga. The recently expanded Free Trial now includes all content from A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward expansion (and updates through Patch 3.56), as well as an additional playable race (Au Ra), and three additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist). Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to two full FINAL FANTASY titles, without limit on playtime.