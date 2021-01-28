Nintendo eShop Update – Olija, Colossus Down, Glyph, TOHU

Once again, there’s a massive amount of new digital titles hitting the Nintendo eShop this week and in the very near future. There’s not only more than enough Nintendo Switch titles to play, there’s also a new 3DS and even a Wii U release.
Some of the potential options to consider include Olija, Colossus Down, Glyph, TOHU, Bonkies, SushiParty and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Olija – Faraday is shipwrecked and trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor-sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity.
DLC:
- Viva Festivale! – February’s arriving soon, and that means love is in the air with a free update to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.* Celebrate the sentimental season with chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, which will be available for purchase through Nook Shopping, beginning Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 14. Also, on Feb. 15, Dancer Pavé will arrive to your island’s plaza to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit for a special Festivale event. You can prepare for the event in advance by shopping for Festivale clothing at the Able Sisters shop for a limited time, beginning Feb. 1.
- Fulfill Fenyx’s Destiny – The newest DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising has arrived – A New God. Overcome the legendary trials and challenges of the gods of Olympos to change the Greek Pantheon and fulfill your destiny. This DLC and two other narrative DLCs are available with the Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass.
- Have a Nice Trip – In Fatal Falls, the latest individual DLC installment for Dead Cells, explore floating shrines, infiltrate the lair of an outlawed secret society and learn the tells of a new boss. On top of the new areas, you will also discover new weapons and enemies. You can also experience all three DLCs, including Fatal Falls, The Bad Seed and Rise of the Giant, in the Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle, available now.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives BLOCK HOLE
- Bonkies – Available Jan. 29
- Burn! SuperTrucks – Available Jan. 29
- Caves and Castles: Underworld – Available Jan. 29
- Chill Panda – Available Jan. 29
- Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space
- Colossus Down
- Cooking Festival – Available Jan. 29
- Crashnauts
- CROSSBOW: Bloodnight – Available Jan. 29
- Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition – Available Feb. 2
- Cupcake Match
- Disjunction
- Glyph – Available Feb. 1
- Gods Will Fall
- Golden Force
- Heaven’s Vault
- Joe’s Diner
- Märchen Forest
- Pineview Drive
- Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch and The 66 Mushrooms
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne – Available Jan. 29
- Redout: Space Assault
- Royal Tower Defense
- Save Farty
- Seal Electric Railway
- Shark Copter vs. Zombie Dancers
- Silver Falls – Undertakers
- Spaceship Curse
- Strange Field Football
- SushiParty
- Sword of the Necromancer
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages
- TOHU
- Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle – Available Jan. 29
- Woodsalt
