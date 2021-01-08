«

Nintendo eShop update: Kirby arrives in Tetris 99, Iris.Fall, Stardash

January 8th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


You know it’s a slow week for new games when the most prominent thing on the eShop update is a special Kirby-themed event in Tetris 99. Nonetheless, there are still quite a few names hitting the Switch this week, including a couple of platformers, a racing game, a cyberpunk visual novel, and even a wrestling game. Read the full list below!

  • Kirby Delivers Some Tetris® 99 Fun – The 19th MAXIMUS CUP event for the Tetris 99 game allows you to earn an in-game theme based on the Kirby Fighters 2 game. Now you can channel your inner fighting spirit into Tetris 99 on the Nintendo Switch system as you aim to hit your opponents with a flurry of Tetrimino-clearing combos in this action-packed MAXIMUS CUP. The Tetris 99 19th MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 11 p.m. PT on Jan. 7 to 10:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 11. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members* just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Kirby Fighters 2!

