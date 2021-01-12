Jedi: Fallen Order to receive next gen optimizations

We here at the site have been relatively pleased with Respawn Entertainment’s single player romp in the Star Wars universe when we saw it at a press event and when it was released to the general public. Since it’s release the team has added features and content free of charge bucking the nickel and diming trend that their parent company EA has been known for.
Today we received news that the team has released a patch which will focus on backwards compatibility on next generation consoles. A summary of which can be found on the following blog post which has been transcribed below.
High Level Summary of Features:
- Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
- Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
- Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S)
Console Specifics:
Xbox Series S
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
- Xbox Series X Performance mode
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS
- Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p
Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)
- Postprocessing has been increased to 4K
- Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p
PlayStation 5
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
- Postprocessing increased to 1440p
- Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)
Will these changes be sufficient enough for you to get back into the poncho of Cal Kestis and the crew of the Mantis on this new generation of consoles?