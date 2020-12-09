Scorpina closes out Season Pass 3 for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Despite a rocky launch, the nWay developed 3v3 fighter chugs along as they announced the last playable character in their 3rd season pass. Scorpina, one of the more competent members of Rita Repulsa’s crew has had many clashes with the original Power Rangers team, Now she can take on rangers from other seasons to prove that evil reigns supreme. Her moveset is flexible enough that she can be utilized by both rushdown players and zoners equally.
Don’t let the license fool you into thinking this is a quick cash grab. The nWay team earned their laurels with their excellent mobile fighting game Power Rangers Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid continues to receive post launch support from the team. Scorpina can be purchased starting today on various platforms for $4.99 a la carte or as part of the season pass for $14.99 which includes Samurai Red Ranger II from Power Rangers: Samurai, Jungle Fury Wolf Ranger from Power Rangers: Jungle Fury and a character skin for an Dai Shi also from Power Rangers: Jungle Fury.
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid screens:
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Scorpina:
