Nintendo eShop Update – PixelJunk Eden 2, Doom Eternal, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

PixelJunk Eden 2, Doom Eternal, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2… one of these is definitely not like the other, but all are hitting the Nintendo eShop this week or in the near future, and all are entertaining games in their own right.
There’s plenty more release too though, including Accidental Queens Collection, Danger Gazers, COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil, Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- PixelJunk Eden 2 – From the mind of Baiyon comes PixelJunk Eden 2, an exploration of life, color and collaboration. Reinvigorate and revitalize the world in a swath of luminescence against a dynamic and vibrant backdrop of mellow, multi-hued visuals. Return to the ever-changing gardens of psychedelic sights and sounds, cultivate new plants and biomes, collect pollen and help seeds sprout new exotic leaves and flowers.
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – Japan’s beloved puzzle game series Puyo Puyo and the world-renowned Tetris game franchise have teamed up again to deliver even more Puyo-popping and Tetrimino-clearing fun in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. Play traditional Puyo Puyo and Tetris, or mix them together to level up your game. Offline or online, players can enjoy single-player Adventure, couch-competition Versus and ranked Online matches.
- DOOM Eternal – Developed by id Software and Panic Button, DOOM Eternal is the direct sequel to the award-winning, first-person combat game DOOM. Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic, single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity.
- Digital Spotlight
- Just Dance 2021 – Spend the holidays dancing to some chart-topping hits with your family in Just Dance 2021. With 40 new songs and customizable playlists, you can bring together some of your favorite beats for the entire family to enjoy. With Just Dance 2021, you can encourage everyone to get up and get moving. And once the holidays are over, you can ring in the new year with some of the fresh new dance moves you and your family have learned. Just Dance 2021 is available in Nintendo eShop.
- Nintendo Mobile
- Science and Magic Fuse! – The latest update to the Fire Emblem Heroes game has arrived. Book V delivers a blast of steampunk-inspired energy to this classic tale of sword and sorcery. With new mechanical armor and special Book V-related events and bonuses, it’s safe to say you’ve never anything like this before in the Fire Emblem Heroes universe. Even novice summoners can jump right into Book V’s story to discover more about the realm of Niðavellir. For a glimpse at the unique flavor Book V is adding to the game, check out the animated cinematic trailer: https://youtu.be/gGWIV-4Ipiw.
- Spread Some Holiday ChARm – Tis the season to show off your AR photography skills! Players who log into the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game before Jan. 7 at 9:59 p.m. PT will receive a free giant holiday gift box in-game item. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp recently added new AR features, so you can use them with the giant holiday gift box to create an AR greeting card that’s great for the holiday season! With AR Camera, you’ll be able to choose a real-world spot and add your favorite Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp pals to snap a shot. With AR Cabin, you’ll even be able to enter the same space as your animal friends and hang out. Just think of the possibilities for jolly holiday poses! Feel free to join in on the fun by sharing your holiday AR greeting cards via social media and through messaging apps. Be sure to use the hashtag #ACPCHolidaycARd when posting!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Accidental Queens Collection
- Alt-Frequencies
- Arcade Archives The Fairyland Story
- Autumn’s Journey – Available Dec. 11
- Boot Hill Heroes – Available Dec. 15
- COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND – Available Dec. 15
- Danger Gazers
- Dark Grim Mariupolis – Available Dec. 15
- Dicey Dungeons – Available Dec. 15
- Drawn to Life: Two Realms
- Evolution Board Game
- Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! – Available Dec. 14
- MindSeize
- OctaFight
- Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil – Available Dec. 11
- Puzzles for Toddlers & Kids: Animals, Cars and more
- Shakes on a Plane – Available Dec. 15
- Splashy Cube – Available Dec. 11
- Tanuki Justice
- Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces – Available Dec. 11