Persona 5 Strikers OFFICIALLY announced for PS4, Switch, Steam

To spite a trailer which was dropped early and removed… and reappeared (perhaps the work of the Phantom Thieves?), Persona 5 Strikers has been officially announced for PS4, Switch and Steam. Coming to these platforms on February 23rd, 2021, the latest adventure of the Phantom Thieves sees them going on a road trip across Japan in a Musou-style game. It will be interesting to see how developer Omega Force incorporates mechanics from the beloved RPG series into the hack and slash gameplay which musou games have been known for. If the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is any indicator, it should be an interesting experience for fans of both Persona and Musou games.
Those looking to secure their copy can do so at various retailers and platforms on December 10th, 2020 at 4pm PST. Against my best judgement I would recommend doing so at Gamestop if you are looking for a physical copy as they will be offering a Joker Keychain with pre-orders.
Persona 5 Strikers screens/art:
Persona 5 Strikers – Announcement Trailer | PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC:
Persona 5 Strikers is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam on February 23! Digital and physical pre-orders will be available for all platforms on December 10th at 4PM PT.
Persona 5 Strikers takes players on an epic road trip with the Phantom Thieves, where they strike back against the corruption overwhelming cities across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis!
New story and sights – Persona 5 Strikers features a deep story campaign and thrilling combat that makes for a true Persona experience. Visit 6 different cities across Japan, cook tantalizing regional recipes, and lend a helping hand to those in need; then fight against the Shadows to uncover the source of the corruption within the Metaverse dungeons. Jump into the story whether you are a newcomer to the series or a longtime fan!
Fight with Style – Attack enemies in the hybrid battle system that fuses explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move. Gain an advantage over your enemies by ambushing them, striking their elemental weaknesses to knock them down, and deal the finishing blow with an All-Out Attack!
Harness the Phantom Thieves’ full strength – All Phantom Thieves are fully playable, so utilize each character’s specific skills and summon their Personas for smooth, elegant combat! Strengthen their skills and abilities and fight with your own style. Each character has their own unique suite of wide-ranging, flashy spells and magic to clear out big hordes. Have you ever wanted to fight as a giant cat bus? Well, look no further. Persona 5 Strikers is purrfect for you.