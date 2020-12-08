Destiny 2 next-gen update now available, transmog/crossplay in development

The fine folks over at Bungie have been working their butts off to get Destiny 2 in shape for a next-generation console release (which is rolling out now), but more importantly they also developing/designing a whole load of updates and features to the core experience that will hopefully satisfy the passionate fanbase.
For season 13 and 14 in 2021 we’re talking a long requested character appearance transmog feature, crossplay across all platforms, the return of the Vault of Glass raid and two classic strikes, DDOS protection for console players, rewards enhancements, new weapons and more.
It’s best to head on over to the new dev update blog post for the full set of details, but make sure to check out some work-in-progress screens of the transmog feature below.
Destiny 2 transmog:
For now, make sure to get that next-generation console update started and prepare to enjoy that 4K 60fps goodness.