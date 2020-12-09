Catch the sun-soaked new GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist trailer

Grand Theft Auto Online is still very much alive and kicking, especially when Rockstar Games is developing what looks like quality new game content for the long-running online experience.
Set to go live on December 15th, 2020 for free, the new The Cayo Perico Heist is a 1 – 4 player adventure which takes place in a brand new private island location with tons of loot possibilities and probably even more distractions.
Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for the content drop.
GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist:
Anything goes on Cayo Perico, a private paradise that’s home to the infamous El Rubio, the world’s preeminent narcotrafficker and supplier to the Madrazo family.
Cayo Perico is not only the nerve center of El Rubio’s drug empire, but the island also plays host to his other great love: marathon dance parties on golden beaches, where everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to legendary music producers gather to rave until the sun comes up.
But away from the beach’s earthly delights lies an untold fortune in art, gold and drug money, scattered across the island. It’s the score of a lifetime for those who can find a way in.
The Cayo Perico Heist is the biggest GTA Online adventure ever and will be available on December 15th. Stay tuned for more details, and check out the lineup for The Music Locker, Los Santos’ hottest new underground club that’s opening soon.