Car Demolition Clicker review for Xbox One, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: Ultimate Games
Developer: Blue Sunset Games/Console Labs
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: T
Car Demolition Clicker is exactly what its name implies: it’s a game where you click on cars repeatedly until they explode.
I mean, there’s ever-so-slightly more to it than that. You can also click on upgrades, and you can click on a button to buy drones that help you with your clicking. For the most part, though, your time with Car Demolition Clicker will go like this: Click. Click. Click. Click. Click. Click.
Now repeat that tens of thousands of times, and you’ll know what you have in store for you if you pick this game up.
As someone who always loves a heavy dose of destruction in games, I’ll admit that Car Demolition appealed to me at first. It was awfully satisfying to click on a tire until it deflates and the car slumps to one side, and I enjoyed the way every car would go out with an explosion. The game even deserves some credit for trying to inject something like a story into the game, by ending each level with a boss fight where your drones would intermittently get hit with an EMP and your health level would go down.
But even with those features, this game started feeling awfully repetitive pretty quickly. How could it not? Literally all you’re doing is clicking on the same button over and over and over and over and over and…well, you get the idea. What’s more, the game is $7 — hardly a substantial amount, but it still feels like you could get the same experience from other games that are significantly cheaper.
That said, if you’re a fan of clickers, I guess Car Demolition Clicker counts as a good one? Can clickers even be judged by traditional standards of “good” and “bad”? You click a bunch of times, and the game doesn’t break. If that’s what you’re after, this delivers, and it has car explosions to boot.
Ultimate Games provided us with a Car Demolition Clicker Xbox One code for review purposes.