XCOM 2 Collection review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Also on: PC, Xbox One, PS4
Publisher: Take Two Interactive
Developer: Firaxis Games/Virtuos
Medium: Digital/Disc/Cartridge
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: T
Playing the XCOM 2 Collection on the Switch inspired me to go back and check what I wrote about XCOM: Enemy Unknown back when it was ported over to the Vita, and I’ve got to say, I’m kind of struck by the similarities of my experiences with the two games.
Not, though, it should be noted, when it comes to graphics. Sure, the Switch is no PS4 or Xbox One, but for the most part, XCOM 2 still looks very nice on Nintendo’s hybrid system. While the last time XCOM came to a handheld it came with a pretty noticeable visual downgrade, the XCOM 2 Collection doesn’t suffer in any significant way. I mean, it’s not like the game is super graphically intensive or anything, but still: it looks as good as it needs to here.
Rather, I mean that I’m struck by how well XCOM 2 translates over to the Switch, much like I was impressed at how the first XCOM worked on the Vita. Obviously, given the series’ stature when it comes to tactical RPGs, it should come as no surprise that the gameplay here is exceptional, but I still think that there’s something about it that works especially well on a handheld, where you can drop in and out of games at any time. While none of the missions are particularly lengthy, I still enjoy playing them on a Switch much more than I ever have on a proper console.
If the XCOM 2 Collection falls down anywhere, it’s in the game’s performance. There’s nothing game-breaking here, but there are certainly issues that detract from the overall experience. There’s a little stuttering here and there, and occasionally you have to deal with long load times. Perhaps the biggest annoyance, though, was that occasionally the camera would just start wandering all over the battlefield. I don’t know if this is just a case of my Switch finally experiencing the dreaded drifting or what, but it was certainly an unwelcome wrinkle. Mind you, given we’re talking about turn-based combat, it’s not as if I was killed on the battlefield because of it — it just occasionally happened, and eventually it would snap back to where it was supposed to be.
On the whole, though, the XCOM 2 Collection is a pretty welcome addition to the Switch library. It’s got a great reputation for a reason as being a key part of arguably the best tactical RPG series out there, and that reputation survives the game’s jump over to the Switch almost entirely intact.
Take-Two Interactive provided us with an XCOM 2 Collection Switch code for review purposes.