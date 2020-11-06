Activision details the “future of Call of Duty: Warzone”

Call of Duty: Warzone is undergoing a couple of changes in the very near future to better align it with the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 13th, 2020.
Announced by Activision yesterday, the free to download Call of Duty online battle royale experience will start introducing free Black Ops Cold War content. They even dropped off a road map of (embedded above) and published a blog post with additional details, here.
Read on for the details below as well.
Call of Duty: Warzone, the hit free-to-play, free-for-everyone online experience developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software that has dropped millions of players into the fictional city of Verdansk has big plans for the future.
Starting November 13th with the launch of Black Ops Cold War, and continuing with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One and beyond, Warzone players will begin seeing new Black Ops Cold War content coming to all modes of the Call of Duty Battle Royale experience.
In addition, there is a huge amount of free content coming to Black Ops Cold War, including maps, weapons, modes, and more, making Season One the start of the biggest series of ongoing post-launch free content drops in Black Ops history!
Warzone will support both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Cold War, but how does all of this content work together, and what lies ahead for Call of Duty: Warzone? The Call of Duty Blog post provides intel on the many ways you’ll be able to share content, level up, utilize weaponry and equipment, and interact across all three titles Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Check it out, here: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2020/11/The-Future-of-Call-of-Duty-Warzone-1