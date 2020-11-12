Nintendo eShop Update – Just Dance 2021, Kingdom Hearts MoM, Slide Stars

It’s a pretty crazy week for console hardware releases and new games, and even the Nintendo Switch is getting in on the fun with a number of new eShop games hitting the store.
Some of the bigger releases include Just Dance 2021, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Serious Sam Collection, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered and Sniper Elite 4, with a number of other titles rounding out the options including BrainZ, Forest Guardian, Slide Stars, Guitar, Super Star Panda and much more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Just Dance 2021 – The ultimate dance game returns with 40 hot new tracks, including chart-topping hits like “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, “Feel Special” by TWICE and “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Share the fun with co-op mode, and enjoy eight new kid-friendly songs and choreographies for a family-fun experience. Just Dance 2021 invites you to dance the way you like by creating your own personalized custom playlists. Start a dance party your friends and family can enjoy!
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory – Dive into rhythm-action gameplay with memorable tunes in this can’t-miss musical journey! Play as familiar faces from the KINGDOM HEARTS series, including Disney guest characters who will appear to lend you a hand. Enjoy a massive variety of music from both Disney and the KINGDOM HEARTS series, with a collection of more than 140 songs. Match the rhythm of the songs and cast powerful magic spells to attack enemies. A variety of modes are available in the game, including Memory Drive, which involves matching past scenes from memory, and Boss Battle, in which players square off against fearsome bosses with special attacks. KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory will be available on Nov. 13.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Apparition – Available Nov. 13
- Arcade Archives Pettan Pyuu
- Beat Me! – Available Nov. 13
- BrainZ
- Bus Driver Simulator – Available Nov. 13
- Five Dates – Available Nov. 17
- Forest Guardian
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City – Available Nov. 13
- Guitar – Available Nov. 13
- Let’s Sing 2021 – Available Nov. 13
- Life of Boris: Super Slav
- Linelight
- Mars Horizon – Available Nov. 17
- Metaverse Keeper
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – Available Nov. 13
- Pure Pool – Available Nov. 17
- Santa’s Xmas Adventure
- Serious Sam Collection – Available Nov. 17
- Slide Stars
- Sniper Elite 4 – Available Nov. 17
- Suguru Nature – Available Nov. 13
- Super Star Panda – Available Nov. 13
- Unhatched – Available Nov. 13
- Vera Blanc: Full Moon – Available Nov. 13
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – Available Nov. 17
- Zombie Blast Crew – Available Nov. 13
- Zombie’s Cool
