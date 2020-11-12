«

Deathloop set to hit the PS5, PC on May 21st, 2021

November 12th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


Deathloop, Bethesda and Arkane Studios’ fabulously unique looking PS5 and PC shooter, officially has a release date — and it’s unfortunately tied to a pretty decent sized delay.

The game now has a confirmed May 21st, 2021 release and a $59.99 price tag, but we also know there will be a $79.99 Deluxe Edition available as well along with various pre-order bonuses, for both the PS5 and PC.

Check out the details below and at the official Bethesda news post, along with some box art and details.

Deathloop pre-order, box art:

DEATHLOOP, Arkane Lyon’s innovative first-person shooter, will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) System and PC on May 21, 2021. Players can now pre-order the DEATHLOOP Standard Edition for $59.99 USD or the DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition for $79.99 USD on the PlayStation 5 Store and on PC via the Bethesda.net Launcher (Steam pre-orders will be available soon!) to receive the following in-game items at launch:

Pre-Order Bonuses

  • “Storm Rider” Colt Character Skin
  • One Trinket (equippable in-game buff)
  • The Dishonored inspired Unique Weapon, Royal Protector Machete (PlayStation 5 Exclusive)

Deluxe Edition Content

  • Includes all pre-order bonuses outlined above
  • Eat The Rich Tribunal Unique Weapon
  • .44 Karat Fourpounder Unique Weapon
  • “Party Crasher” Colt Character Skin
  • “Sharp Shooter” Julianna Character Skin
  • Original Game Soundtrack Selections
  • Two Trinkets (equippable in-game buffs)
  • The Prey inspired Unique Weapon, Transtar Trencher (PlayStation 5 Exclusive)

