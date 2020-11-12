Deathloop set to hit the PS5, PC on May 21st, 2021

Deathloop, Bethesda and Arkane Studios’ fabulously unique looking PS5 and PC shooter, officially has a release date — and it’s unfortunately tied to a pretty decent sized delay.
The game now has a confirmed May 21st, 2021 release and a $59.99 price tag, but we also know there will be a $79.99 Deluxe Edition available as well along with various pre-order bonuses, for both the PS5 and PC.
Check out the details below and at the official Bethesda news post, along with some box art and details.
Deathloop pre-order, box art:
DEATHLOOP, Arkane Lyon’s innovative first-person shooter, will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) System and PC on May 21, 2021. Players can now pre-order the DEATHLOOP Standard Edition for $59.99 USD or the DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition for $79.99 USD on the PlayStation 5 Store and on PC via the Bethesda.net Launcher (Steam pre-orders will be available soon!) to receive the following in-game items at launch:
Pre-Order Bonuses
- “Storm Rider” Colt Character Skin
- One Trinket (equippable in-game buff)
- The Dishonored inspired Unique Weapon, Royal Protector Machete (PlayStation 5 Exclusive)
Deluxe Edition Content
- Includes all pre-order bonuses outlined above
- Eat The Rich Tribunal Unique Weapon
- .44 Karat Fourpounder Unique Weapon
- “Party Crasher” Colt Character Skin
- “Sharp Shooter” Julianna Character Skin
- Original Game Soundtrack Selections
- Two Trinkets (equippable in-game buffs)
- The Prey inspired Unique Weapon, Transtar Trencher (PlayStation 5 Exclusive)