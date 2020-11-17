Birthday of Midnight review for PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PC, Xbox One, Switch
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: Petite Games
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
There’s really no difference between Birthday of Midnight, and 2017’s Midnight Deluxe. Whatever you thought of that game — and for the record, I liked it — you’ll think of this game, too, since they’re basically identical.
Obviously, given that we’re talking about a budget indie game, chances are that previous paragraph won’t mean all that much to you, so I’ll give a little background for the uninitiated. Much like the last Midnight game, Birthday of Midnight is essentially a golf game, only instead of trying to get the ball in the hole, here you’re trying to get the eponymous Midnight — a white square — into a hole. While the levels start out fairly straightforward, gradually the game adds in things like bombs, spikes, and other environmental hazards.
As far as I could tell, the only difference between Birthday of Midnight and Midnight Deluxe is that, this time out, the Platinum doesn’t pop until level 50, rather than level 40. However, much like the last time around, this means it’s possible to get all the trophies without even touching a significant number of levels. While I appreciate getting the Platinum without having to touch the game’s harder levels, it still feels like it shortchanges the game a little, since those levels are worth playing too.
In other words, it’s exactly the same game as before, only with slightly different levels. Given that there was nothing wrong the last time around — and that the game is still less than $5 — that means that Birthday of Midnight is a pleasant enough diversion if you’ve got a couple of dollars and an hour to spare.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Birthday of Midnight PS4 code for review purposes.