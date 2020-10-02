Xbox Games Store Update – Crash Bandicoot 4, Star Wars: Squadrons, Orangeblood

There’s a really nice variety of new digital titles dropping onto the Xbox Games Store this week for sure.
Available right now are some higher profile titles, including Crash Bandicoot 4 and Star Wars: Squadrons, and a plethora of smaller (but no less important) releases such as Orangeblood, Commander ’85 and Feather. And quite a bit more of course as well.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
STAR WARS: Squadrons
Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS™: Squadrons.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Buy digitally and get the Totally Tubular Skins for Crash and Coco*. It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game!
WARSAW Console Edition
In a city besieged by enemy forces, the only hope for freedom is to stand up and fight with everything you have.
Dragon Lapis
A thousand years ago, a great battle ensued between two dragons, one gold and the other silver, where they were sealed away.
Dying Light – Anniversary Edition
Take hold of an entire zombie universe with the complete edition of Dying Light. In 5 years from the release, this open world best-seller has won over 50 Game of the Year awards and expanded into an epic zombie saga.
Orangeblood (オレンジブラッド)
[199X, New Koza] It’s the end of the 20th century, on a historic timeline different from that which we know.
Commander ’85
“13 May 1985: Today is my BIRTHDAY!!! Mum gave me the best present ever! a Commander 85 – a super modern computer with real artificial intelligence!
Feather
Feather is a relaxing bird simulation perfect for unwinding. Whether solo or with other online players, Feather will have you become a bird and explore stunning locations as you soar through the skies!
Inertial Drift
Forget everything you know about drifting. Set in a 90’s retro future, Inertial Drift is an Arcade Racer with a devastatingly unique handling model and unbelievably satisfying twin-stick drift mechanics.
Bartlow’s Dread Machine
Teddy Roosevelt has been kidnapped! Your mission: Pursue his abductors from New York, across the Great Plains to San Francisco, the high seas and beyond using trains, ships and even a newfangled automobile.
Swordbreaker The Game
Heroic-fantasy interactive story inspired by the classic “choose your own adventure” books. Make crucial decisions that will lead your path to glorious or fatal outcomes… illustrated by over 300 beautiful images.
Birthday of Midnight
From the creators of Midnight, Midnight Deluxe, and 36 Fragments of Midnight comes another round of golf-like action fun!
Projection: First Light
Projection: First Light follows the adventures of Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world, as she embarks on a journey of self-enlightenment with the assistance of legendary heroes