Uplay and Ubisoft Club rolling into new Ubisoft Connect service

Ubisoft this morning announced that they are set to launch a new Ubisoft Connect service which rolls both the existing Uplay and Ubisoft Club functionality into one cross-game, cross-platform interface.
Ubisoft Connect will go live alongside Watch Dogs: Legion on October 29th, 2020 and will provide access to in-game, social and loyalty reward features across all platforms. Players will be able to participate in community challenges, earn rewards, connect with players, game tips and recommendations and more.
Today, Ubisoft announced that its existing ecosystem of player services and loyalty program, Uplay and Ubisoft Club, will be refreshed and expanded as Ubisoft Connect. This new universal interface, through which players from all platforms will now interact with Ubisoft’s in-game services, activities and community, will be releasing from October 29 this year, starting with Watch Dogs: Legion.
The Ubisoft Connect experience will be available with an intuitive and seamless in-game overlay in Ubisoft’s latest and new titles. Ubisoft Connect is founded on Ubisoft’s ten-year experience of operating online services on Windows PC via Uplay, as well as the Ubisoft Club loyalty program that has provided 1.1 billion rewards to players to date. While the PC experience will continue to improve with dedicated services, this expansion enables players to now access Ubisoft’s in-game and social features, regardless of the platform they use, including consoles and cloud gaming services.
“A decade ago, Ubisoft was one of the first publishers to enhance players’ experience with more services and social features. We wanted to build upon this legacy to fulfill Ubisoft’s vision of a global community and bring these benefits to all our players,” says Charles Huteau, Ubisoft’s Creative Director on Ubisoft Connect.
Gathering millions of players, Ubisoft Connect is the ideal destination to connect with friends or participate in events and activities. Along with new exciting time-limited and community challenges, the service brings a cross-game loyalty system that lets players earn an unlimited amount of Units to spend on unique rewards, like weapons, outfits and consumables.
This more social and personalized gaming experience also comes with a newsfeed interface gathering friends’ activities and achievements, while a brand-new “Smart Intel” feature brings players dedicated tips and video recommendations based on their game activities. Each player will have access to data on their personal stats and playstyle to keep improving or compare with select groups of friends through an improved leaderboard system.
Designed for a new gaming era, one where players expect to be able to play, progress and stay in touch with friends anywhere, Ubisoft Connect lays the foundation that will enable Ubisoft’s games and services to live across platforms and make cross-platform features a standard moving forward*. As part of this commitment, full cross-progression, across all platforms and services, will be available with some of Ubisoft’s most highly anticipated upcoming titles, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Riders Republic.
“Next-generation gaming goes beyond technological improvements and better graphics. To us, as a creator and publisher, it is about bringing more fluidity and versatility in the experience to have the freedom to play games on whatever device and with whoever you want,” says Stephanie Perotti, Ubisoft’s Vice-President of Online Services. “Ubisoft Connect is our take on a new seamless experience to not only ease the transition between generations and platforms, but also be the starting point for new services that further contribute to new, more player-centric ways of enjoying games.”
To celebrate the launch of Ubisoft Connect and its improved loyalty program, more than 1,000 legacy Ubisoft Club rewards are unlocked today, for free, to all players. Regular updates will add more features and rewards to improve players’ experience along the way.
With Ubisoft Connect, the Ubisoft experience is available via current and soon to be released platforms: Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. To offer the most seamless integration and adapt to new cloud gaming and streaming services, Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna will also offer some Ubisoft Connect features later this year**. Additionally, players can also access the ecosystem via the Ubisoft Connect mobile application, the desktop app and on ubisoftconnect.com.
*All cross-platform features for new releases, including cross-progression, are made possible with a Ubisoft account. Players will be able to login or create an account if they are connected online, but can still play if they are in offline mode.
** Features available may vary depending on the platform