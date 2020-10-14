Take a deep dive into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the latest trailer & screens

Ubisoft this morning dropped off a nearly 8 minute “deep dive” trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to get us revved up for the big launch in a little less than a month from now.
Needless to say, the trailer (and new screens) show off quite a nice amount of the game…. from the gorgeous landscape, to the action and exploration gameplay, to the customization options and bad guys. There’s some riding horses and petting of dogs in there as well.
Check it out below, and stay tuned for the November 10th, 2020 release for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC and more.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Deep Dive Trailer:
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla screens/art:
