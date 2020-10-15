Sony offers a first look at the PS5 User Experience

As they have been hinting at for a few days now, Sony has finally revealed the user experience/interface for the PlayStation 5. Well, a sneak peek of it at least from a pre-production version of the system software, in video form and on the PlayStation Blog.
Check it out in the latest State of Play video event below and some more details from the blog post here.
PS5 User Experience screens:
First Look at the PlayStation 5 User Experience:
With less than a month until launch, we’re thrilled to share our very first look at the PlayStation 5 console’s user experience (UX). The new UX is completely centered on the player – to provide you a truly next-generation experience with deeper immersion that quickly connects you to great games and a passionate gaming community.
First look: PlayStation 5’s next-generation user experience
We believe your play time is valuable and should be meaningful, and all the new features we’re delivering are inspired by that concept and vision. The new UX introduces several new features designed to make your gaming experiences more fun, engaging, personalized and social.
One of the highlights is a new Control Center, which provides immediate access to almost everything you need from the system at a single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller – all without leaving the game.
We’ve also added a new feature called Activities, designed to bring you closer to the key elements of gameplay. Activities are displayed via on-screen cards in the Control Center, which enables you to discover new gameplay opportunities, go back to things you missed, jump directly into levels or challenges you want to play, and much more. Some Activity cards can be put in picture-in-picture mode, so you can view them without having to leave the game.
Navigating the interface, switching between games, and hopping into online matches occurs quickly, as we rebuilt the entire software stack from the console to the network to bring you a truly next-generation experience. We believe the less time you spend waiting to interact with the system, the more time you will have to spend playing games.
We wanted to give you an early peek at a part of the PS5 UX journey in our video walkthrough, so we hope you enjoy the tour. Also, keep in mind this is in a pre-production environment, so there may be some minor changes, but it’ll give you a taste of what to look forward to when PS5 launches in November.