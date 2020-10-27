Monochrome World review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: CFK
Developer: RAREST
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Monochrome World is going to seem awfully familiar if you’ve ever played Marble Madness, Marble Blast, Marble It Up, Marble Sheep, or any other game that’s centred around rolling a marble from Point A to Point B. In fact, expand that last sentence to include any game that involves rolling around any kind of sphere, and you can also throw in anyone who’s ever played Super Monkey Ball and its sequels.
Just in case the previous paragraph didn’t make it abundantly clear, Monochrome World is another such game. The twist — such as it is — is that here you’re steering a raindrop, rather than a marble. But other than that, the general description applies to all 60 levels here: your raindrop starts on a tile, and you have to roll across at least 70% of the tiles in the level, and then you unlock the next level.
Actually, I’m being a little unfair to Monochrome World, since it’s not just about rolling, it’s also about bringing colour to a, uh, monochrome world. The raindrops fall into grey and white worlds, and as they roll around, they spread pinks and blues and yellows. On top of that, you can also unlock new outfits for the raindrop, so that rather than just being a plain sphere, you can also be a cat, or a hamster, or a bunch of other adorable little creatures (none of which, it should be noted, impact the game in any way).
It may not seem like it from the tone of this review, but I actually enjoyed this game for what it was. There’s a nice difficulty curve, as the levels get more and more challenging as the game evolves from “roll from Point A to Point B, and don’t fall off the sides””, to “Point A to Point B, which opens up point C, and avoid the enemies as you do that, and then go back to Point B.” Likewise, it’s pleasant to see the game get more colourful as you go along, and the skins are undeniably cute. Don’t go into Monochrome World expecting something to reinvent the wheel — or, I guess, the marble — and you should enjoy it just fine.
ou have to steer a perfectly round raindrop through 60 levels, each of them a little tougher than the last.
CFK provided us with a Monochrome World Switch code for review purposes.