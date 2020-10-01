Minecraft Steve and Alex join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster

Just a short time ago, Nintendo and the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series revealed the next set of roster additions to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
And the new fighters are… Steve and Alex from Minecraft! The pair of new characters will be included in the upcoming Challenger Pack #2 DLC which is part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2. There will be a new Minecraft-themed stage and new music as well, along with a more detailed reveal in a couple of days on October 3rd, 2020 at 7:30am PT/10:30am ET.
For now, check out the official reveal trailer showing off the new Minecraft duo in action.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Mr. Sakurai Presents “???”:
In a video this morning, Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, announced that Steve and Alex from Minecraft are the next playable fighters coming to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game for the Nintendo Switch system.
Steve and Alex are part of the second Challenger Pack in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which also includes a new stage and seven music tracks from the Minecraft series.
On Oct. 3 at 7:30 a.m. PT, Sakurai will be back with a deep dive video that will reveal more details about Steve and Alex, including their release date. For now, you can check out the announcement video by visiting https://youtu.be/TaDhtEcX1TM to see Steve and Alex and their one-of-a-kind move set in action for the first time.
Steve and Alex will be available to players who purchase Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or who purchase Challenger Pack 7 separately for a suggested retail price of $5.99. By purchasing Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for a suggested retail price of $29.99, players will get access to Steve and Alex, along with previously released fighter Min Min from ARMS and four more yet-to-be-announced Challenger Packs as they release. Each pack includes one fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks.
Join us in welcoming these blocky new heroes to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate family!