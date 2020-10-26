Destruction AllStars PS5 gets bumped to early 2021, will be free for PS Plus members

Darn it! Destruction AllStars, the action-packed multiplayer title set to launch alongside the PS5, has been bumped to early next year in order to give the developers some time to get it ready for prime time. That’s the bad news.
The good news? Destruction AllStars will launch as a free PS Plus title for February and March 2021 for all subscribers. Hmmm, that’s a pretty decent tradeoff we think.
See the official announcement from Sony below via the PS Blog.
Hi everyone – we wanted to share a quick update on our plans for Destruction AllStars. We’ve decided to move the game’s release from November 2020 to February 2021, where it will be included for two months in PlayStation Plus at no additional cost.
Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that’s at its best when you’re competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?
Next week, we’ll return with a brand-new trailer and more details on the game, so you’ll know exactly what to expect when you download it in February.
This may be disappointing news for some of you who were looking to play the game at launch, but we hope you understand the decision. For those of you that have already pre-ordered the game, be it via PlayStation Store, PlayStation.com, or at retail, your purchase will be refunded.
Thank you for your continued support, we look forward to seeing you in the arena in February!